Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TTWO. DZ Bank cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.27.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $137.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.13. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.65. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $141.96.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 92,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,102,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

