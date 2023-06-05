Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) CEO Strauss Zelnick Sells 9,537 Shares

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,708,457.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.72. 1,605,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,649. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $141.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $513,164,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,528,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 26,278.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,897,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,719 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,058,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 461.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,514,000 after purchasing an additional 801,214 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.27.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Further Reading

