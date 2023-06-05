Synthetix (SNX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13.67 Million

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $593.88 million and $13.67 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for $2.27 or 0.00008862 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Synthetix

Synthetix’s genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 319,275,911 coins and its circulating supply is 261,628,904 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

