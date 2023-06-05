Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Trading 6.2% Higher

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) was up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.44 and last traded at $10.38. Approximately 686,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,664,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SG shares. Cowen downgraded Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Sweetgreen from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Activity at Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 28.08% and a negative net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $125.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 4,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $42,815.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 624,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,905,991.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sweetgreen news, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 195,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $1,458,300.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,645,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 4,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $42,815.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 624,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,905,991.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,008. Corporate insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SG. FMR LLC raised its position in Sweetgreen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,688,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,157,000 after purchasing an additional 90,170 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,291,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,070 shares during the last quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the first quarter worth $12,352,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,567,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after acquiring an additional 45,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,610,000 after acquiring an additional 85,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

Featured Stories

