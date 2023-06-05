Substratum (SUB) Price Up 0% This Week

Substratum (SUB) traded 48.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 5th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $171,433.73 and approximately $0.02 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00020678 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00026119 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000109 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015665 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,579.18 or 1.00050542 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000090 BTC.

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00024816 USD and is up 2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

