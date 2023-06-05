Stratis (STRAX) Market Capitalization Tops $68.84 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. During the last week, Stratis has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001712 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $68.84 million and $688,164.69 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,872.26 or 0.06974553 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00054787 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00039805 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00017677 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00006024 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 149,815,719 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

