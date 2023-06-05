StockNews.com Lowers Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

ITW has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. 3M restated a maintains rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE ITW opened at $229.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37. The company has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

