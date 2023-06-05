StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $0.16 on Thursday. Akari Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36.

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,703,000. Sabby Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273,528 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 228,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

