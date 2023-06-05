StockNews.com Downgrades Capri (NYSE:CPRI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CPRI. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Capri from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.19.

CPRI opened at $36.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Capri has a 1-year low of $34.25 and a 1-year high of $69.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.31.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Capri had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Capri will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth $330,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Capri by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 151,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Capri by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,717,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,729,000 after buying an additional 248,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

