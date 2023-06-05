StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TECK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Teck Resources Stock Up 6.0 %

TECK opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.16.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 328,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after purchasing an additional 115,363 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $2,920,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

