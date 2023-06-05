StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Isoray (NYSE:ISR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Isoray Stock Up 0.0 %

ISR opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.48. Isoray has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Isoray

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Isoray stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,577 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.39% of Isoray worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

About Isoray

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

