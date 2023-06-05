StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 51.8 %

NASDAQ BLCM opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.49% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

