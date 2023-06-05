Steven Bangert Sells 2,650 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) Director Steven Bangert sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $225,806.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,751,309.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BOK Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BOK Financial stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.41 and a 200 day moving average of $93.71. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $70.21 and a 12 month high of $110.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.22.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $522.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.74 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 13.18%. BOK Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

See Also

