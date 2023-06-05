Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Cut by Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 835,055 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 250,500 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 4.7% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. owned about 0.07% of Starbucks worth $82,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 40,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.5 %

SBUX stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.96. 4,274,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,176,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.64. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.35 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

