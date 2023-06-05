S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of S&T Bancorp from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.33.

S&T Bancorp Trading Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ STBA opened at $29.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.86. S&T Bancorp has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $38.43.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at S&T Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.22%.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $55,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,658.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&T Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 95,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 20,943 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,864,000 after acquiring an additional 83,424 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,095,000 after acquiring an additional 32,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 42,726 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&T Bancorp

(Get Rating)

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Further Reading

