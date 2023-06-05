SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) is Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,220,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,788 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF comprises 5.0% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 1.92% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $105,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $292,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $53.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average of $49.64.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

