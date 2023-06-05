SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 282.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,623 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $18,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $500,643,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,519,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,752,000 after buying an additional 2,439,050 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,388,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,368 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,668,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,893 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,180,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $91.24. 6,748,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,095,286. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.65. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $98.00.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

