Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sotherly Hotels from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 million, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sotherly Hotels

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

In other Sotherly Hotels news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOHO. Gator Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 810,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 488,577 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in Sotherly Hotels by 32.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,108,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 273,747 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sotherly Hotels by 214.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 131,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in Sotherly Hotels by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 507,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 114,550 shares during the last quarter. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of acquisition, renovation, upbranding, and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

