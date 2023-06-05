Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Takes $371,000 Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TM shares. TheStreet raised Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 0.2 %

Toyota Motor Company Profile

TM traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.68. 216,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,014. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $130.07 and a 1-year high of $167.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

