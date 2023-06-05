Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Invests $328,000 in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 17,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 52,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $354.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,974,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,467,281. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $328.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.35. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $357.50.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

