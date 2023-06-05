Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,426 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 40,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 673.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 130,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after purchasing an additional 113,231 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DFS traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $108.78. 887,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,864. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $119.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.85. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.87.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

