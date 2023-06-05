Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYMI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

Shares of VYMI stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.73. 231,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,566. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $51.24 and a 12-month high of $66.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

