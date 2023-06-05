Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2023

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUALGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.08. 1,513,431 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.94. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

