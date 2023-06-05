SOMESING (SSX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $445,846.45

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $42.80 million and $445,846.45 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING token can now be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SOMESING has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SOMESING

SOMESING was first traded on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,795,619,616 tokens. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

Buying and Selling SOMESING

