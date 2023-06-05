Soma Equity Partners LP Sells 150,000 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Soma Equity Partners LP reduced its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Five9 accounts for 4.1% of Soma Equity Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Soma Equity Partners LP’s holdings in Five9 were worth $74,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,209,000 after purchasing an additional 85,252 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 104.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,196,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,763,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,720,000 after purchasing an additional 60,982 shares in the last quarter.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.54. The company had a trading volume of 727,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,750. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.50. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $120.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $218.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $162,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,803 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,277.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $94,346.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,163 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,017.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $162,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,803 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,277.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,511 shares of company stock worth $1,753,972. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Stories

