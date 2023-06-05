SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on SoftBank Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

SoftBank Group Price Performance

SoftBank Group stock opened at $21.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.26. SoftBank Group has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $24.85.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

