SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Up 6.1%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.46. 19,236,523 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 40,150,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SOFI. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.14.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,350,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,038,049.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,350,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,038,049.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 101,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,653.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 338,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,260. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.