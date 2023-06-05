Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Takes Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Renasant by 327.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on RNST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Renasant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Renasant from $34.50 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Renasant from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Insider Activity at Renasant

Renasant Trading Down 2.1 %

In related news, Director John Foy bought 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $77,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,878.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curtis J. Perry bought 10,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.45 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,597.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 13,500 shares of company stock worth $337,350. Company insiders own 2.87% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.27. The stock had a trading volume of 91,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,215. Renasant Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.55. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $221.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.60 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Articles

