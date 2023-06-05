Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 2,527 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.3% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 522,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,519,000 after buying an additional 64,471 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.88. 15,319,618 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $97.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.81 and a 200 day moving average of $65.57.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

