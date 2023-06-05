Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 154 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.56. 1,109,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,973,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.35. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.10 and a 52 week high of $168.11.

Insider Activity

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,276 shares of company stock worth $13,277,658. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

