Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Decreases Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lowered its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Diversified LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 120,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 55,889 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $448,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,033. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.85. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $104.62 and a 52 week high of $146.97.

