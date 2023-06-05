Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Purchased by Voss Capital LLC

Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,511 shares during the period. Skyline Champion comprises about 4.1% of Voss Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Voss Capital LLC owned 0.72% of Skyline Champion worth $21,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,901,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,037,000 after acquiring an additional 275,120 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,842,000 after buying an additional 335,974 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,740,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,146,000 after buying an additional 516,481 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,415,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,520,000 after purchasing an additional 162,051 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,482,000 after buying an additional 116,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

SKY stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,171. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.19. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $76.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.66.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

