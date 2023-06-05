SingularityNET Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 4th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $355.79 million and approximately $28.18 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00026639 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019777 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00015811 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,049.03 or 1.00003414 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002374 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,293,604,879 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,219,881,821 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,293,604,878.7299604 with 1,219,881,820.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.29088296 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $24,961,593.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

