SingularityNET Achieves Market Cap of $316.56 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $316.56 million and $67.95 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006442 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00020523 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00025705 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000109 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00015735 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,771.69 or 1.00023524 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002495 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,293,604,879 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,219,881,821 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,293,604,878.7299604 with 1,219,881,820.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.28129531 USD and is down -3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $34,386,125.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

