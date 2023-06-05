Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Trading Down 5.3%

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.37 and last traded at $7.51. Approximately 95,125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 351,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEMR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Semrush from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Semrush from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Semrush alerts:

Semrush Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $68.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.49 million. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 566,964 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,535,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,835,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,686,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Semrush news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 566,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,535,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,835,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,686,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Andrew Warden sold 3,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $31,662.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,216.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,644,575 shares of company stock worth $13,831,078. Insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Semrush during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Semrush during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Semrush by 1,232.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Semrush by 260.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Semrush during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.