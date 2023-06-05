Seeyond Sells 50,420 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Seeyond cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 50,420 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 431.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,306,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,913,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.83. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.93.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.60%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

