Seeyond Sells 16,311 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Seeyond decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,311 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Biogen by 16.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIIB. Cowen boosted their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.92.

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $767,510.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $3.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $303.29. 272,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.87. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.54 and a 12-month high of $319.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

