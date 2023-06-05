Seeyond Purchases Shares of 40,242 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Seeyond purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,242 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.0% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TD. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 1.1 %

TD stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.13. The company had a trading volume of 472,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,777. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $77.04. The company has a market cap of $106.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.05 and a 200 day moving average of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.709 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 47.65%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

