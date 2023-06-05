Seeyond Purchases 5,086 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Seeyond boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 394.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,375 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.2% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,185 in the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $4.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $435.13. The stock had a trading volume of 521,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,645. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $490.83. The company has a market capitalization of $121.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.56.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.35.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.