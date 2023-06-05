Seeyond Purchases 10,160 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Seeyond boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 257.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $284.75. The stock had a trading volume of 129,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,159. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.36. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $299.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,684,065.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,167 shares of company stock valued at $32,403,063 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.