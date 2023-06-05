Seeyond Increases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Seeyond grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 108.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $216.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,312. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.04 and a 200-day moving average of $228.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.61 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $89.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.