Seeyond Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Seeyond grew its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $190.40. The company had a trading volume of 380,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $88.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.40. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

