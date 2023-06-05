Seeyond Has $3.02 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Seeyond raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 96.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,440,000 after buying an additional 94,311 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deere & Company Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $5.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $365.36. 599,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,759. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

