Seeyond Has $2.80 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 95.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,153 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,181 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $408,331,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,469,970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $672,944,000 after buying an additional 5,033,453 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $116,429,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $108,710,000. Finally, Provident Trust Co. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,655,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TJX traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $78.36. 2,062,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,062,876. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.61. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

