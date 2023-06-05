Seeyond Has $2.43 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Seeyond lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 167.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,420 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,280 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in American Express by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in American Express by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in American Express by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Insider Transactions at American Express

American Express Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded down $1.34 on Monday, reaching $167.22. 930,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,437,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.70 and its 200-day moving average is $159.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.