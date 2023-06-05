Seeyond Boosts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 202.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,622 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Applied Materials Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.13. 971,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,278,775. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $112.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.68. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $138.80.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

