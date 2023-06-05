Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,251 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.8% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $17,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 84,863 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,175,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,013,000 after purchasing an additional 241,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whelan Financial boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 477,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after purchasing an additional 113,578 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $70.95. 1,749,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,974. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.33. The company has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

