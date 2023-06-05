Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 598,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,000. Twelve Seas Investment Company II comprises 0.5% of Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.35% of Twelve Seas Investment Company II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWLV. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TWLV remained flat at $10.32 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,116. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

