Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.92 Million in Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 289,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Elliott Opportunity II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 1,482.7% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 354,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 331,925 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,264,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

Elliott Opportunity II Price Performance

Shares of EOCW remained flat at $10.32 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 224,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,722. Elliott Opportunity II Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16.

Elliott Opportunity II Company Profile

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

