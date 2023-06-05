Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,613 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,102,000. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,653 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,554 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Mirova lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 15,598 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 251,873 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $84,759,000 after buying an additional 44,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $393.65.

Insider Activity

Adobe Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $439.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,062. The company has a market capitalization of $201.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $374.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.44. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $451.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.